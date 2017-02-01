City moves to dismiss Ackley lawsuit

City moves to dismiss Ackley lawsuit

Monday Jan 30 Read more: TheDay.Com

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – With a trial on the horizon, an attorney representing the city has filed a legal motion urging a judge to dismiss the breach of contract lawsuit filed by former Police Chief Margaret Ackley. The motion for “summary judgment,” a common procedural move, was filed in New London Superior Court earlier this month and in part argues that Ackley should have known the contract and agreement signed by former mayor Daryl Justin Finizio needed approval by the City Council.

