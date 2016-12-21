Woman donates 576 toys to Safe Futures in memory of granddaughter

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Volunteer Chris Watkins, right, embraces Colleen Reid as Reid delivers donated toys and other items to Safe Futures in New London Tuesday, December 20, 2016 in memory of her granddaughter, Madison Reid. Reid's charitable efforts, under the slogan "Madison Matters" collected nearly 600 toys and other items for the families impacted by domestic violence served by Safe Futures.

