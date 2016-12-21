With new department head, L+M restoring psychiatric beds
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - For most of the last two years, the inpatient psychiatric unit at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital kept several beds empty even when patients who came to the Emergency Department needed to be admitted after a crisis. “We had gone down to 12 beds, but we're now back up to 14 and we hope to get back up to 18 over the next four months,” said Dr. Peter Morgan, L+M's new chairman of psychiatry.
