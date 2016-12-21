Waterford crash leaves one dead, one in critical condition

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Waterford - A crash involving multiple vehicles on Route 1 Monday afternoon, killed a 24-year-old local woman and injured at least three other people, police said. Police arrived at the scene of the crash near the intersection of Fog Plain Road at about 1:30 p.m. Monday and found multiple people trapped in their vehicles with serious injuries, according to a news release.

