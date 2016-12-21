Soto prepares for work in upcoming legislative session
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - With just a month before the start of the state's legislative session, Chris Soto is preparing a priority list with an eye toward education. Soto, who is the founder of the nonprofit Higher Edge and was elected in November to represent the 39th House District in New London, welcomed ideas on a host of topics from about a dozen people during an open forum Tuesday at the Opportunities Industrialization Center of New London.
