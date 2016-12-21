Preston woman injured in crash on Route 214 in Ledyard Sunday

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Ledyard - A three-car crash sent one person to the hospital with a leg injury Sunday afternoon, according to Ledyard police. Police said Cheryl Macomber, of Preston, was driving westbound on Route 214 in Ledyard when her car, a Toyota Camry, crossed over into the eastbound lane and hit the front of a Volvo V70 driven by Paul Martineau of New London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.