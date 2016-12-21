Police logs - Dec. 26, 2016
Akeem Morris, 39, of 42 Spring St., New London, was charged Friday with driving with a suspended license and speeding. Jason R. Kowalski, 44, of 219 Candlewood Road was charged Friday with failure to drive right and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
