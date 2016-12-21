Police logs - Dec. 21

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Gene E. Fluker, 41, of 112 Brandegee Ave., Apt. 107, was charged Tuesday with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, interfering with police, possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school and possession of narcotics within 1,500 feet of a school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.