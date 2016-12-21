Police logs - Dec. 19
Gary H. Perkins, 46, of 187 Pennsylvania Ave., Niantic, was charged Friday with disorderly conduct, interfering with an emergency call, second-degree threatening, fifth-degree larceny and second-degree criminal mischief. Ryan C. Bush, 22, of 314 Ohio Ave. was charged Saturday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving with a suspended license, failure to drive in the proper lane and failure to return his license after suspension.
