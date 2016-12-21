New London school board gets new leadership

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Margaret Mary “Peg” Curtin yielded her seat as board president Thursday and turned over the gavel to Vice President Scott Garbini. Garbini, the president of Garbini Education and Career Consulting, unanimously was elected as the new president by the seven-member board.

