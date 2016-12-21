New London police searching for two suspects in pharmacy burglary

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Police are searching for two suspects in the burglary of a Broad Street pharmacy early Tuesday morning, according to a news release. About 4:39 a.m., an alarm company notified New London police that a commercial alarm had gone off at the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy at 613 Broad St., the release said.

