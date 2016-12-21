New London native tackles a classic: Lighthouse Inn Potatoes
Certainly, Lighthouse Inn Potatoes made with Cook's Country's updated recipe taste delicious, but what really sets them apart is the remarkable, firm yet succulent, nearly seductive texture of the spuds surrounded by that rich, creamy sauce and salty, cheesy, crunchy topping. Many who grew up, lived in or just visited New London during the heyday of the Lighthouse Inn have the fondest of memories of the old place, its genial, festive atmosphere and its delicious food.
