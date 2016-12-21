New London landlord indicted on federal sex, pornography charges

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: A federal grand jury in Hartford on Wednesday returned an indictment charging New London landlord Richard Bruno with attempting to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and production of child pornography. Bruno, 46, of Waterford owns about ten rental properties in New London, according to public records.

