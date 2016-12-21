New London High School treats 50 families to holiday meals

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Staff from New London High School joined with police and firefighters on Friday to complete the distribution of food and gifts for 50 families across the region. The holiday program was conceived by high school culinary instructor Thomas Johnson, known to his students and everybody else as “Chef Tomm.” Johnson had run a successful “Cupcake Wars” fundraiser at the school, which collected $600 toward the purchase of food for families in need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.