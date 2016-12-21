New London football coach remembered for 20 years devoted to kids
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Those are the words former players on Wednesday morning used to describe Terry Wrighten, the 36-year-old football director of the New London Youth Football League who died unexpectedly Friday. Wrighten got his start as a versatile coach with the league, which serves children ages 8 through 14, when he was just 16. The Executive Director of Schools in New London, Louis Allen, was principal of New London High School at the time.
