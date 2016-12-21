New congregation keeps New London Chr...

New congregation keeps New London Christmas brunch alive

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Kent Sistare, left, of East Lyme, who assisted in founding the New London Breakfast Program 10 years ago, receives a gift and a hug from Beloved Carter of New London, a volunteer who presently runs the breakfast program at the Engaging Heaven Church in New London, where the program served more than 100 breakfasts to those in need on Christmas morning, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Each morning the Engaging Heaven Church provides breakfast for the homeless or anyone in need through the New London Breakfast Program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Nov 27 Wondering 30
News State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru... Nov 25 Wildchild 1
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) Sep '16 Linda 11
Changing team in pokemon go Aug '16 brickeahl7 9
News Racist graffiti in New London (Oct '13) Nov '15 Spotted Girl 21
News Connecticut farmers rejoice over recent rainy days (Sep '15) Sep '15 American Gentlema... 1
News Husband says shooting wife was accident (Dec '09) Sep '15 Dayna 28
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,432 • Total comments across all topics: 277,339,270

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC