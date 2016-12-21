New congregation keeps New London Christmas brunch alive
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Kent Sistare, left, of East Lyme, who assisted in founding the New London Breakfast Program 10 years ago, receives a gift and a hug from Beloved Carter of New London, a volunteer who presently runs the breakfast program at the Engaging Heaven Church in New London, where the program served more than 100 breakfasts to those in need on Christmas morning, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Each morning the Engaging Heaven Church provides breakfast for the homeless or anyone in need through the New London Breakfast Program.
