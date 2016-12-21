Mystic judge ends 'perfect' run of public service

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Judge Robert Leuba is seen in his chambers in New London Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 20, 2016, his last day of work before retiring after 30 years on the bench. New London - Superior Court Judge Robert C. Leuba cleaned out his chambers this week and departed the Huntington Street courthouse, where he had capped a distinguished career that included serving as the commissioner of the state Department of Motor Vehicles and the chief court administrator.

