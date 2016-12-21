Friends Azlynn and Sousa-Stanley unite for Christmas cabaret
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Valerie Azlynn and Erin Sousa-Stanley became pals 19 years ago, when they were both acting in the Waterford Week production of "Mame." Azlynn was Mame, Erin played Vera, and, like their characters, they became fast friends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Nov 27
|Wondering
|30
|State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru...
|Nov 25
|Wildchild
|1
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Sep '16
|Linda
|11
|Changing team in pokemon go
|Aug '16
|brickeahl7
|9
|Racist graffiti in New London (Oct '13)
|Nov '15
|Spotted Girl
|21
|Connecticut farmers rejoice over recent rainy days (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|American Gentlema...
|1
|Husband says shooting wife was accident (Dec '09)
|Sep '15
|Dayna
|28
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC