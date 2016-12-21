Evening of remembrance for homeless to take place in New London
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - The New London Homeless Hospitality Center on Wednesday is hosting its annual evening of remembrance for those who have struggled with homelessness and died. The event, set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Engaging Heaven Church, is happening on the first day of winter, which has the longest night of the year.
