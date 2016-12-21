Bundled up waiting for the bus in New London
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Odenis Portorreal is bundled up against the cold while waiting for her son, Neryel Zielgler, 6, at the school bus stop on Washington Street in New London Friday, Dec. 15, 2016. Portorreal said she was warm enough and that she's a mom so she has to be there to pick up her son no matter what the weather conditions.
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Nov 27
|Wondering
|30
|State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru...
|Nov 25
|Wildchild
|1
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Sep '16
|Linda
|11
|Changing team in pokemon go
|Aug '16
|brickeahl7
|9
|Racist graffiti in New London (Oct '13)
|Nov '15
|Spotted Girl
|21
|Connecticut farmers rejoice over recent rainy days (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|American Gentlema...
|1
|Husband says shooting wife was accident (Dec '09)
|Sep '15
|Dayna
|28
