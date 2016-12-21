Appeal filed in Colman Street zone change case
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - The Planning and Zoning Commission's rejection of zoning amendments that would have allowed a proposed affordable-housing complex to be built off Colman Street has led to an appeal in New London Superior Court. Attorney Mathew Greene and F.W. Edgerton LLC, the entity that owns the former Edgerton School property and has proposed the housing complex , asked a judge this week to reverse the commission's Nov. 17 decision based on a host of alleged improprieties by the commission.
