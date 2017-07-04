Woman suffers severe injuries after pit bull attack in New Haven
According to city officials, the woman is 78-years-old and suffered severe injuries to her head, neck, back of the head and both arms in the attack. News 8 is told that the victim is the landlord at the property where it happened and the pit bull belonged to a new tenant.
