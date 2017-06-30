Stratford Man Busted On Warrants Whil...

Stratford Man Busted On Warrants While Walking In Middle Of Road

A 55-year-old man from Stratford was arrested after he was found walking in the middle of the roadway on Route 34 in Orange, police said. Officers responded at 1:16 p.m. Tuesday to Derby Avenue on the complaint of a man wandering in the road, police said.

