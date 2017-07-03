Some Fear Parish Consolidation Could Affect Soup Kitchens

On the far right wall of the dimly lit church basement that houses St. Ann's Soup Kitchen, next to where as many as 100 patrons line up each day to receive meals, a banner proclaims in vibrant green letters: "Let every guest be received as Jesus Christ." It's that message that volunteers and patrons alike say stands at the heart of the soup kitchen, headquartered for decades at the historic Roman Catholic church on Dixwell Avenue.

