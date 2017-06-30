Sepulveda Case Dismissed

Sepulveda Case Dismissed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Haven Independent

Superior Court Judge Melanie Cradle made that ruling last week. She dismissed interfering and trespassing charges that New Haven police slapped on Sepulveda when they arrested him on Dec. 6 at Whalley Avenue and Harrison Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Jul 1 h-t girl 39
News Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce... Jun 29 Gavone 5
Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09) Jun 27 Thomas 53
News Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia Jun 27 WorkAvoider 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,944
News Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop Jun 24 Broken hearts 5
June Chu Jun 20 the silent majority 2
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,972 • Total comments across all topics: 282,235,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC