New construction techniques credited for quicker bridge fix

Top Connecticut officials are crediting new construction techniques for the planned replacement of a key Interstate 95 bridge being three months ahead of schedule. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Department of Transportation Commissioner James Redeker announced Monday that the new bridge over the West River , which connects New Haven and West Haven , is expected to be finished August 31, 2018 instead of December 1, 2018.

