July 4th road rules
Hitting the road for the 4th of July was an unexpected easy drive for some on I-95 in New Haven near the Long Wharf Drive exits. "It wasn't bad," said Tina Marie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|2 hr
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jul 1
|h-t girl
|39
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Jun 27
|Thomas
|53
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|Jun 27
|WorkAvoider
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop
|Jun 24
|Broken hearts
|5
|June Chu
|Jun 20
|the silent majority
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC