Independence Day brings beach crowds
Related Coverage NEW HAVEN, Conn. - People waited in bumper to bumper traffic for over an hour to get to the beach on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|4 hr
|C Kersey
|40
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|7 hr
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Jun 27
|Thomas
|53
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|Jun 27
|WorkAvoider
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop
|Jun 24
|Broken hearts
|5
|June Chu
|Jun 20
|the silent majority
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC