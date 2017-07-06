Horn Player Haneef Nelson Honored To Launch Paul Brown Jazz Series
"Before college, I didn't know anything about Connecticut north of New Haven," Nelson says. "That's as far north as I ever came."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|Erratic drivers in west haven
|12 hr
|apraetor
|1
|Electronic harrassment (May '16)
|12 hr
|JayJay
|6
|Parking meters hit the beach in West Haven
|Wed
|Ugh Why
|1
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Wed
|TerriB1
|41
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Tue
|America Gentleman...
|6
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Jun 27
|Thomas
|53
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC