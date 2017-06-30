High-Scoring Cop Denied Promotion

High-Scoring Cop Denied Promotion

Read more: New Haven Independent

Police Chief Anthony Campbell passed over the third top scorer in the recent lieutenant exams to make 13 promotions - because of her integrity as an internal affairs investigator, her lawyer charged. In a stealthily called last-minute late Friday meeting, the Board of Police Commissioners approved Chief Campbell's recommendations for the 13 new lieutenants as well as five detectives.

