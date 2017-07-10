Feds release high-speed rail plan, re...

Feds release high-speed rail plan, rethinking 2 states

Read more: NewsOK.com

Federal officials are rethinking a plan to build new high-speed railroad tracks through parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island after complaints that the project would devastate neighborhoods, marshlands and tourist attractions. The Federal Railroad Administration dropped the proposal from the latest version of a $120 billion to $150 billion master plan, released Wednesday, to rebuild the congested Northeast Corridor between Boston and Washington, D.C., over the next 30 years.

New Haven, CT

