In 2013, Londona s Victoria & Albert Museum presented an exhibit, a oeDavid Bowie Is,a with handwritten lyrics, original stage costumes, photographs, films, videos, his instruments and other items relating to the life and career of the legendary rock star. On Saturday, July 8, at 2 p.m., Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St. in New Haven, will show a documentary about that exhibit, the fastest-selling show in the history of the 165-year-old art-and-design museum.

