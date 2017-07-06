City of New Haven mourns death of President of the Board of Education
In addition to her role on the Board of Education, Gonzalez was PTO President at East Rock Community Magnet School . Her two sons went there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,957
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jul 9
|itsme
|42
|Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop
|Jul 8
|Chinchilla butts
|6
|Erratic drivers in west haven
|Jul 6
|apraetor
|1
|Electronic harrassment (May '16)
|Jul 6
|JayJay
|6
|Parking meters hit the beach in West Haven
|Jul 5
|Ugh Why
|1
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Jul 4
|America Gentleman...
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC