Best Coast, Luis Fonsi Coming In The ...

Best Coast, Luis Fonsi Coming In The Fall

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: CTNow.com

Best Coast heads to College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com Luis Fonsi plays the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. foxwoods.com Surfer Blood performs at the Ballroom at the Outer Space in Hamden on Aug. 12 at 8:30 p.m., with Katie Von Schleicher opening, followed by Liars on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Parking meters hit the beach in West Haven 9 hr Ugh Why 1
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 19 hr TerriB1 41
News Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce... Tue America Gentleman... 6
Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09) Jun 27 Thomas 53
News Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia Jun 27 WorkAvoider 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,944
News Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop Jun 24 Broken hearts 5
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,903 • Total comments across all topics: 282,269,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC