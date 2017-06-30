A Fourth Of Families

Anjaniece Wilson doesn't recognize the Fourth of July as a holiday, but a promise of fireworks and time with her cousins were enough to get her out of the house and onto a blanket at Rice Field before sundown. Wilson was one of hundreds who came out for New Haven's annual Fourth of July fireworks display , a 40-minute pyrotechnic show set off from near the summit of East Rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.