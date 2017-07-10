911 calls released in New Haven dog attack
Related Coverage NEW HAVEN, Conn. - Some of the 911 calls that came in as the 78-year-old woman was being attacked by a dog in New Haven have been released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,957
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jul 9
|itsme
|42
|Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop
|Jul 8
|Chinchilla butts
|6
|Erratic drivers in west haven
|Jul 6
|apraetor
|1
|Electronic harrassment (May '16)
|Jul 6
|JayJay
|6
|Parking meters hit the beach in West Haven
|Jul 5
|Ugh Why
|1
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Jul 4
|America Gentleman...
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC