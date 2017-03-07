07/03/2017 Gov. Malloy Announces I-95 Bridge Replacement Project...
Gov. Malloy Announces I-95 Bridge Replacement Project Connecting New Haven and West Haven is Three Months Ahead of Schedule Governor Dannel P. Malloy and Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Jim Redeker today announced that as a result of innovative construction techniques, CTDOT has been able to shave off three months from the construction schedule for the new, replacement bridge that is being built over the West River along I-95 northbound and southbound, which connects New Haven and West Haven. The bridge carries about 135,000 vehicles per day.
