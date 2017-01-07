07/01/2017 Gov. Malloy Announces 'Q Bridge' to be Lit Red, White, and Blue for Independence Day
Governor Dannel P. Malloy today announced that the State of Connecticut will illuminate the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven informally known by residents as the Q Bridge in red, white, and blue lights on the evenings of Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4, in observation of Independence Day. Beacons capable of projecting light nearly six miles into the clear night sky will be lit until 1:00 a.m. during those nights.
