Yale's 'Antony and Cleopatra' Succinct With Flair
Rory Pelsue's bracing new adaptation of Shakespeare's romantic tragedy "Antony and Cleopatra" runs through June 11 at 217 Park St. in New Haven. Read story here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Mon
|Wondering
|30
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Jun 2
|Dummy
|4
|Man found guilty of raping teen family member
|Jun 1
|Prince Abu Duh Da...
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08)
|May 24
|USS LIBERTY
|18
|ICE officials arrest New Haven man evading depo...
|May 20
|Cool
|2
|Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop
|May 18
|Lynn
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC