Yale Professor pushes for New Haven leaf blower ban
An emergency medical expert and Yale professor wants the City of New Haven to ban leaf blowers for a host of health and environmental reasons. "During the daytime, it's literally one leaf blower after another, and some days it's constant, so I started to do a little research," said Dr. Karen Jubanyik of the Yale School of Medicine .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|Thu
|Sherrica
|3
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jun 7
|Wondering
|32
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Jun 2
|Dummy
|4
|Man found guilty of raping teen family member
|Jun 1
|Prince Abu Duh Da...
|5
|Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08)
|May 24
|USS LIBERTY
|18
|ICE officials arrest New Haven man evading depo...
|May 20
|Cool
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC