Woman who lied about cancer to avoid ...

Woman who lied about cancer to avoid prison faces sentencing

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTNH

A Connecticut woman who admitted lying about having cancer to avoid reporting to prison on a fraud conviction is facing sentencing. Thirty-seven-year-old Aliyah Davis , of East Windsor , is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in federal court in New Haven .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr US Army Vet 20,941
News Woman's plea for 'help' called scam (Mar '08) Sun Thanks for the wa... 78
John Sepesi Jun 15 Richie Bonito 1
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Jun 14 TerriB1 34
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Hamden Jun 13 VictorOrians 1
Hi everyone! Jun 12 Richie Bonito 1
News Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac... Jun 11 BPT 1
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for New Haven County was issued at June 19 at 4:58PM EDT

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,209 • Total comments across all topics: 281,873,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC