Wisdom Brings Couture To Corsair
The calm that couturier Neville Wisdom exudes standing in front of his Westville Village showroom while casually sipping his vegetable power smoothie is deceiving. It is Sunday and his shop is officially closed, but it's the final week in the lead-up to his spring-summer fashion extravaganza at Corsair this Friday, June 9, and there is not a day - or moment - to be wasted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|5 hr
|Wondering
|32
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Jun 2
|Dummy
|4
|Man found guilty of raping teen family member
|Jun 1
|Prince Abu Duh Da...
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08)
|May 24
|USS LIBERTY
|18
|ICE officials arrest New Haven man evading depo...
|May 20
|Cool
|2
|Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop
|May 18
|Lynn
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC