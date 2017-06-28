Warner Theatre and WNPR Present Three-Part Series Making Her Story

This summer, WNPR's Where We Live sits down with three prominent Connecticut women from very different backgrounds in the Warner Theatre's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. The three-part series begins on July 11 at 7 pm with Cindi Bigelow, President and CEO of Bigelow Tea, continues on August 8 at 7 pm with Priyamvada Natarajan, Professor of Astronomy and Physics at Yale University and the series closes on September 12 at 7 pm with Carolyn Kuan, Music Director of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra.

