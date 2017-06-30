Tsetse Fly's Weakness May Be Its Symbiotic Bacteria
Scientists have detailed the unique relationship between the tsetse fly and bacteria in its gut the fly can't live without. The tsetse fly spreads African sleeping sickness to humans from wild animals and has caused several major epidemics in the past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Sat
|h-t girl
|39
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Jun 29
|Gavone
|5
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Jun 27
|Thomas
|53
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|Jun 27
|WorkAvoider
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop
|Jun 24
|Broken hearts
|5
|June Chu
|Jun 20
|the silent majority
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC