The Yard presents Adele Myers and Dancers 6/15 & 17
Adele Myers' The Dancing Room is an intimate visual wonderland of illumination, laughter and elegance. The work features collaborator and interactive media artist, John Slepian, ongoing collaborator and composer, Josh Quillen , visual and lighting director Kathy Couch, and costume designer Heidi Henderson.
