The Future of Union Station
On Wednesday, New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and Office of Personnel Management Secretary Ben Barnes announced steps to move forward in regard to the future of Union Station. Administration of the facility and related neighborhood improvements have been under discussion for months in light of this year's renewal of the City's lease of the Union Station Transportation Center as well as the State's plans for a second parking garage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|5 hr
|Sherrica
|3
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Wed
|Wondering
|32
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Jun 2
|Dummy
|4
|Man found guilty of raping teen family member
|Jun 1
|Prince Abu Duh Da...
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08)
|May 24
|USS LIBERTY
|18
|ICE officials arrest New Haven man evading depo...
|May 20
|Cool
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC