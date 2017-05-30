Teen writes Yale essay about love for...

Teen writes Yale essay about love for pizza, gets accepted Applying...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WFTV Orlando

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 53 min Long Island Liberal 27
News Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce... Jun 2 Dummy 4
News Man found guilty of raping teen family member Jun 1 Prince Abu Duh Da... 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
News Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08) May 24 USS LIBERTY 18
News ICE officials arrest New Haven man evading depo... May 20 Cool 2
News Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop May 18 Lynn 4
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,685 • Total comments across all topics: 281,532,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC