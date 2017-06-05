Teen police say drove SUV in crash that killed 4 arraigned
The Connecticut teenager police say was behind the wheel of a stolen SUV that crashed in Massachusetts killing four passengers has been arraigned in Superior Court . Aaron Thorne , in a wheelchair and wearing a hospital gown, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four counts of manslaughter and other charges stemming from the Jan. 17 crash in Springfield.
