Student's family to sue after teacher's sex assault arrest
The family of a Connecticut high school student has filed a notice of intent to sue the city of New Haven and the school board after police say the teen was sexually assaulted by a teacher. The New Haven Register reports that a lawyer for the teen's family filed the notice this month, claiming the city and school board were negligent in their failure to prevent the relationship.
