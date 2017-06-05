Stronger, deadlier opioid now on Connecticut streets
The powerful synthetic opioid carfentanil has made its way to Connecticut and was part of a drug cocktail that claimed its first victim, a man who died in Norwalk. Officials last year said there was no clear indication the opioid, which the Drug Enforcement Agency says is often used as an elephant tranquilizer, was in the state.
